Current cases:
23CV0159: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-2 v. Jarrod W. Beverly, Marya Beverly, Marya E. Beverly, Onica Beverly, Estate of Claude A. Beverly, Janna McMahon, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Claude A. Beverly,, Deceased, Address Unknown, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Janna McMahon, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Jarrod W. Beverly, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Marya E. Beverly, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Onica Beverly, foreclosure.
23CV0160: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. v. Cincinnati Insurance Company, John Does - Names Unknown- Addresses Unknown, TP Mechanical Contractors, Inc., complaint for damages.
23CV0161: American Line Builders Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee v. Adam Trubee, confirm arbitration award.
23CV0162: David J. Tucker, Paul V. Tucker v. Jerry L. Guyton, personal injury.
23CV0163: Heritage Cooperative, Inc. v. Charles E. Tilton, breach of contract.
Marriage licenses:
William M. Jones, 25, of Springfield, diesel tech and Breanna M. Link, 23, of Springfield, senior game advisor.
Brian K. Aldridge, 66, of Springfield, self employed and Mary J. Lovell, 74, of Springfield, retired.
Property transfers:
Alejandro Valdez to Nicholas C. Fritz, 1594 Warder St., Springfield; $133,000.
Matthew W. Lewis to Adam M. and Madison Michel, 1654 Winding Trail, Springfield; $205,000.
Jesse L. Turner and Andrea Schatzberg to Jesse L. Turner and Andrea Schatzberg, 1417 Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.
Claude A. Beverly to Janet and Todd D. Channell, 2130 Superior Ave., Springfield; $31,200.
James D. Casey to Reymond Abundes, 2244 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $142,000.
International Harvester Employee to Gary W. Blevins, 145, 149 W. High St., Springfield; $250,000.