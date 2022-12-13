Current cases:
22CV0564: Bank of America v. Ronald Shipley, action for money.
22CV0565: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Chad Craycraft, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Chad Craycraft, if any, foreclosure.
22CV0566: U.S. Bank National Association, as Indentured Trustee, Successor in Interest to Wachovia Bank National Association, as Indentured Trustee for Aegis Asset Backed Securities Trust 2005-2,Mortgage Backed Notes v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Danny Tipton, Unknown Spouse, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses of Danny Tipton, foreclosure.
22CV0567: Honeywell International INC. v. Sherri Engel, action for money.
22CV0568: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Michael Kilroy, action for money.
22CV0569: Deborah Whited v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Daniel & Son Moving, LLC, Allen Daniel, Janette Daniel, John Doe, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Lee Masson, 31, of Springfield, none and Yvia Edouard, 40, of Springfield, none.
Property transfers:
Randall D. and Karen L. Walton to James and Chelsie R. Whalen, 7800 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $560,000.
Davina and Aaron Albright to Davina and Aaron Albirght, trustees, 7807 Sunrise Drive, Springfield; none.
Christina A. Smith to Menchie M. Oliver, 6425 Dialton Road, Springfield; $59,000.
Richard Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 2665 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; none.
Jennifer L. Walker, trustee to Jennifer L. Walker, trustee, 11800 Black Pike, New Carlisle; none.
Justin M. Hasting to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 11676 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; $215,000.
Kathy Peed to Absolute Rental Properties LLC, 2217 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; $50,000.