22CV0568: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Michael Kilroy, action for money.

22CV0569: Deborah Whited v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Daniel & Son Moving, LLC, Allen Daniel, Janette Daniel, John Doe, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Lee Masson, 31, of Springfield, none and Yvia Edouard, 40, of Springfield, none.

Property transfers:

Randall D. and Karen L. Walton to James and Chelsie R. Whalen, 7800 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $560,000.

Davina and Aaron Albright to Davina and Aaron Albirght, trustees, 7807 Sunrise Drive, Springfield; none.

Christina A. Smith to Menchie M. Oliver, 6425 Dialton Road, Springfield; $59,000.

Richard Finfrock to Amanda Finfrock, trustee, 2665 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; none.

Jennifer L. Walker, trustee to Jennifer L. Walker, trustee, 11800 Black Pike, New Carlisle; none.

Justin M. Hasting to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 11676 Marquart Road, New Carlisle; $215,000.

Kathy Peed to Absolute Rental Properties LLC, 2217 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; $50,000.