Current cases:
21CV0318: De Lage Financial Services Inc. v. Careplus Home Healthcare LLC, other civil.
All files are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Lashara Ann Davis, 31, of New Carlisle, N/A and Spencer O’Brien Mundy, 33, of New Carlisle, contractor.
Michael Lewis Davis, 60, of Springfield, retired and Maricel Angeles Terry, 43, of Springfield, cook.
Cebrina Nickole Adams, 26, of Springfield and Damian Richard Foulke, 26, of Springfield, traffic control.
