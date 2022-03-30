springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0114: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Tylik Ragland, breach of contract.

22CV0115: Jacalyn E. Wilkerson v. John Logue, State of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, workers compensation.

22CV0116: Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Diane Lynn McManamay, breach of contract.

22CV0117: PNC Bank National Association v. Capital One Bank (USA) NA, Clark County Treasurer, Midland Funding LLC, Oliver A. Reed, Shelly L. Reed, foreclosure.

22CV0118: Liberty Savings Bank FSB v. STRLJI Inc., Sterling Jewelers Inc. dba Kay Jewelers, Tom Riley, Sandra M. Riley, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

22CV0119: U.S. Bank National Association v. Timothy L. Criag, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, SERVHL, foreclosure.

22CV0120: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC v. Amber Zeunen, John Doe, real name unknown, the unknown spouse, if any, of Amber Zeunen, foreclosure.

22CV0121: Bankunited N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, unknown heirs, fiduciaries, beneficiaries, devisees, and donees of Vincent F. Guillory, foreclosure.

22CV0122: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Aqua Finance Inc., Caliber Home Loans, Clark County Treasurer, Randy Wykle, Sheryl Ann Wykle, foreclosure.

22CV0123: Marva Bishop v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, John Riley, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Samantha Jo Stansberry, 27, of Springfield, none and Jason Leroy Kovatch, 28, of Springfield, none.

