22CV0118: Liberty Savings Bank FSB v. STRLJI Inc., Sterling Jewelers Inc. dba Kay Jewelers, Tom Riley, Sandra M. Riley, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

22CV0119: U.S. Bank National Association v. Timothy L. Criag, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe, SERVHL, foreclosure.

22CV0120: Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC v. Amber Zeunen, John Doe, real name unknown, the unknown spouse, if any, of Amber Zeunen, foreclosure.

22CV0121: Bankunited N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, unknown heirs, fiduciaries, beneficiaries, devisees, and donees of Vincent F. Guillory, foreclosure.

22CV0122: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. v. Aqua Finance Inc., Caliber Home Loans, Clark County Treasurer, Randy Wykle, Sheryl Ann Wykle, foreclosure.

22CV0123: Marva Bishop v. Ohio Department of Medicaid, John Riley, personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Samantha Jo Stansberry, 27, of Springfield, none and Jason Leroy Kovatch, 28, of Springfield, none.