24CV0390: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Clark County Treasurer, Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, David L. Shoemaker, Springfield SNF, Inc., Unknown Spouse, if any, of David L. Shoemaker, foreclosure.

24CV0391: Fifth Third Bank, N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Nathan Hausfeld, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Nathan Hausfeld if any, foreclosure.

24CV0392: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, Unknown Occupants, Windreach Veterinary Service, LLC, foreclosure.

24CV0393: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Sally Ross, breach of contract.

24CV0394: Fora Financial Asset Securitization 2021 LLC v. Sparks Cattle & Freezer Beef LLC, Jacob Sparks, Sparks Meats, breach of contract.

24CV0395: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Lacie Kight, breach of contract.

24CV0396: IH Credit Union, Inc. v. Wendi Hunt, breach of contract.

24CV0397: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Taylor K. Evans, breach of contract.

24CV0398: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Melissa R. Johnson, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Victoria L. Carmona, 52, of Springfield, customer service and Ambrocio Hernandez Munoz, 42, of Springfield, manager.

Bernard Noel, 31, of Springfield, production and Jonise Ulysse, 30, of Springfield, production.

Kayla E. Thomas, 23, of Medway, barista and Jacob R. Mowen, 25, of Medway, tool maker.

Property transfers:

Debra K. Yowler to Richard New, 1828 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $76,200.

Dakota W. Taylor to Randy Bostick, 1929 Fulton Ave., Springfield; $113,000.

Nicole and James Ward II to Nicole Ward, 54 Lincoln Ave., Springfield; $0.

Philip Wall to Jose Garcia and Patrick Kane, 351 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $137,000.

Mark J. Little to Douglas French, 415 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $87,500.

Marc Mapes to Ala Citi Properties LLC, 702 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to Cathy and Allison Bolin, 725 Farlow St., Springfield; $40,000.

Lycaste LLC to Osner Mervil and Charilia Telsuma, 1372 Warder St., Springfield; $45,000.

Lawrence D. Hoffman II to Jennifer S. and David E. Rowland Sr., 1586 Morgan St., Springfield; $49,700.

Alexis Guilene to Alexis Property Investment LLC, 1618-1620 E. Main St., Springfield; $0.

Frank M. Jackson and Claudia M. Cunningham to Claudia M. Cunningham, 1351 Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Carlyne Orr to Steve Arico and Jessica Marcum, 1408 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $209,900.

Alexis Guilene and Karl H. Sajous to Alexis Property Investment LLC, 1501-1503 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Melissa Smith to Levenson and Gertha Laguerre, 1517-1519 Linden Ave., Springfield; $69,900.

McPheron Group LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 2052 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

Loni S. Miller to Katy Cooper, 2255 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $147,000.

Alvyn F. Haley Jr. to Deanna K. Anderson, 430 Scott St., Springfield; $15,000.

Baird Real Estate Investments LLC to Charles Willaims, 1127 Olive St., Springfield; $159,000.

T & S Property Management Services LLC to Joshua A. and Kelly Snyder, 608-610 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $127,000.

Park Hills Sentre LTD to Odysseus Investments LLC, 375 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Gregg Horn to Gregory A. and Darla D. Horn, 249 Englewood Road, Springfield; $0.

Robert G. and Molly R. Young to Heidi M. and David J. Youngdahl, 1620 Woodedge Road, Springfield; $515,000.

T & S Property Management Services LTD to Adam Niepsuj and Morgan E. Mumma, 222-224 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $137,000.

Robert L. Templin to Mustang Housing Solutions LLC, 226-228 Rosewood Road, Medway; $90,000.

Aletheia Counseling Center LLC to Pal Foundations LLC, 2675 S. Medway-New Carlisle Road, Medway; $245,000.

Tony L. Tittle to Darick K. and Anthea Wilson, 1235 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; $189,900.

Jerry Masiongale to Joshua Reed, 402 W. Carpenter Drive, New Carlisle; $95,000.

Mary E. Emanuel to Ryan Carsten, 3957 Tomahawk Drive, Medway; $225,000.

James High to Joshua T. and Donald W. McKee Jr., 1205 Hemlock Road, New Carlisle; $105,000.

Marisela Boling to Mary Boling Rentals LLC, 317 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

William F. Thornburg to Christopher E. and Cathy J. Skinner, 3451 Turner Drive, Springfield; $70,000.

Ronny J. and Sarah M. Stewart to Sarah M. Stewart, 1728, 1746 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $0.