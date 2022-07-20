22CV0328: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Tina Etayem, LVNV Funding LLC, Midland Credit Management, Inc., State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees and Donees of Robert Haerr Serve Via Publication, Unknown, Spouse, if any, of Tina Etayem, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Shane Sizemore, 31, of Fairborn, assistant manager and Taylor Brown, 24, of Enon, student.

Daryn Coleman, 39, of Dayton, paid tax preparer and Salomon Johnson, 36, of Springfield, patient advocate.

Property transfers:

Gabriel M. Thompson to Gabriel and Korie Thompson, 7533 E. National Road, South Charleston; no fee

Carole Dianne Huff to Morton and Kay Smith, 2737 Arthur Road, Springfield; $235,000

Dennis W. Collier to Cassie A. and Justin Ford, 3400 Wendover St., Springfield; $150,000

Pamela L. Brand to Chase Green, 2404 Brookdale Dr., Springfield; $230,000

Benjamin E. Patrick to Tyler J. and Alycia Marguerite Hayes, 4281 West Enon Dr., Enon; $275,000

Lee Mershon to Wanda Darlyn Pope, 5155 Banes Ave., Springfield; $20,000

Jane A. and Joseph B. Strothman to Jane A. Strothman, 6475 Prairie Road, Springfield; no fee

Stephen M. Mabry to Mary S. Mabry, 2129 Trimmer Lane, Springfield; no fee