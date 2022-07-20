Current cases:
22CV0324: PHH Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Paul Gillette, Jane Dow, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Paul Gillette if any, foreclosure.
22CV0325: Fifth Third Bank, National Association FKA Fifth Third Bank Successor by Merger to Fifth Third Mortgage Company v. Clark County Treasurer, Charles Daugherty III, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Charles Daugherty III, foreclosure.
22CV0326: Southern Lease Management Group, LLC v. Arthur Hooker Jr., North Bay Holdings LLC, other civil.
22CV0327: Skyler Vance, Lilly Zeunen v. Charlene Houston, Paul Houston Jr., Michael Wroten, Micheal Wroten, personal injury.
22CV0328: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Tina Etayem, LVNV Funding LLC, Midland Credit Management, Inc., State of Ohio, Department of Medicaid, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees and Donees of Robert Haerr Serve Via Publication, Unknown, Spouse, if any, of Tina Etayem, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Shane Sizemore, 31, of Fairborn, assistant manager and Taylor Brown, 24, of Enon, student.
Daryn Coleman, 39, of Dayton, paid tax preparer and Salomon Johnson, 36, of Springfield, patient advocate.
Property transfers:
Gabriel M. Thompson to Gabriel and Korie Thompson, 7533 E. National Road, South Charleston; no fee
Carole Dianne Huff to Morton and Kay Smith, 2737 Arthur Road, Springfield; $235,000
Dennis W. Collier to Cassie A. and Justin Ford, 3400 Wendover St., Springfield; $150,000
Pamela L. Brand to Chase Green, 2404 Brookdale Dr., Springfield; $230,000
Benjamin E. Patrick to Tyler J. and Alycia Marguerite Hayes, 4281 West Enon Dr., Enon; $275,000
Lee Mershon to Wanda Darlyn Pope, 5155 Banes Ave., Springfield; $20,000
Jane A. and Joseph B. Strothman to Jane A. Strothman, 6475 Prairie Road, Springfield; no fee
Stephen M. Mabry to Mary S. Mabry, 2129 Trimmer Lane, Springfield; no fee