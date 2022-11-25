Current cases:
22CV0545: Jesse Roper v. Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Administrator, Springfield City Schools, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Curtis H. and Molly E. Smith to Aaron C. Howard, 933 Oak St., Springfield; $5,000.
Norma Jean Kascsak to Sophia M. and Alex P. Bowermaster, 1215 Kenton St., Springfield; $28,500.
Maria S. Carberea to Paul and Matylene Francois Pierre, 1116 Oak St., Springfield; $54,000.
Anthony Gene Mills to Mindy S. Dorton, 1121 Fox St., Springfield; none.
Henry E. Gilbreath to Carlotta Murphy, 1449 Obenchain Ave., Springfield; none.
Marvin W. Harper to Mr. Deeds LLC, 38 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $18,000.
Charles W. and Rosemary Sheehan to Charles W. Sheehan, 1134 E. Main St., Springfield; none.
Charles W. and Rosemary Sheehan to Charles W. Sheehan, 1140 E. Main St., Springfield; none.
Larita Wood to Gary Wood, 1596 Warder St., Springfield; none.
Jay and Jeffrey Carpenter to Jay Carpenter, 1922 Timberline Trail, Springfield; none.
Jennifer E. Dicks to Randy and Heather Smoot, 2232 Ontario Ave., Springfield; $49,000.
Racquel Fowler Dearmond to Tyson Dearmond, 467 Harrison St., Springfield; $3,000.
Charles A. Lemley to Aldo Francisco Roblero Ortega, 517 Scott St., Springfield; $15,000.