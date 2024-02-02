23CV0111: Capital One, N.A. v. Chad M. Craycraft, action for money.

23CV0112: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Christopher Barnett, Sandra Barnett, breach of contract.

23CV0113: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Amber M. Summer, breach of contract.

23CV0114: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Lory Brewer, breach of contract.

23CV0115: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. James Stiles, Sheri Stiles, breach of contract.

23CV0116: HTCI Holding, Inc. v. HTCI Co., Pro-Filer Performance Products, Inc., breach of contract.

23CV0117: Amber Ferguson v. Future Plan, LLC, Home Instead Senior Care, John Logue, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0118: U.S. Bank National Association v. Georgia M. Ahrens, Clark County Treasurer, Georgia M. Detweiler, The City of Springfield, Ohio, an Ohio Municipal Corporation, Unknown Spouse, if any, of George M. Ahrens FKA Georgia M. Detweiler, Name Unknown, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Jean L. Sanon, 37, of Springfield, Amazon and Roselene Augustin, 41, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Rosybrook LLC to Jason Barrett, 184 Matthews Ave., Enon; $0.

Frederick E. and Phyllis J. Schneider to U.S. Bank Trust Company National, 1836 Elaina Drive, Springfield; $107,300.

William E. and Catherine L. Kemper to William E. Kemper, 1703 Elaina Drive, Springfield; $0.

Wayne R. Cavins to Myrealtyinvest Nech LLC, 1644 Sierra Ave., Springfield; $125,000.

June L. Bajai to Barbara J. Kaiser, 1668 Fox Ridge Drive, Springfield; $182,900.

Wilma M. Slone to Laurie Spors, 1725 Calais Drive, Springfield; $242,000.

Stanley A. and Charlotte L. Fry to Charlotte L. Fry, 1374 Elizabeth Court, Springfield; $0.