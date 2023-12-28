23CV0854: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jade P. Stratton, action for money.

23CV0855: Nancy L. Brandon v. Cheyanne Dotson, Joseph Dotson, personal injury.

23CV0856: Joshua Russell v. CNP EMP, LLC, Ethan Crossing Recovery Center, Aaron Kemp, miscellaneous.

23CV0857: Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. David Watson, David Watson II, David M. Watson, David M. Watson II, action for money.

23CV0858: U.S. Bank Trust National Association not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee for GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2022-RPL3 v. Marilyn K. Oppy, Springcastle Credit Funding Trust, through its Trustee Wilmington Trust, National Association, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators and Executors of the Estate of James L. Oppy, deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Marilyn, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Cherie L. Horner, 44, of Springfield, supervisor for UHC and Charles F. Salyers, 52, of Springfield, steel worker.

Jay M. Montgomery, 55, of Enon, sign maker and Lori A. Culp, 55, of Enon, teacher.

Lillian R. Taylor, 22, of Springfield, unemployed and Chase C. Underwood, 25, of Springfield, maintenance.

Mark W. Champ, 41, of Springfield, intelligence analyst and Alissa J. Myers, 39, of Springfield, intelligence analyst.

Alexis A. Crisp, 30, of Springfield, geologist and Stone C. Nickerson, 27, of Springfield, business owner.

Germica L. Chenault, 43, of Springfield, social worker and Travis D. Frazier, 46, of Springfield, die setter.

Beth A. Smithberger, 35, of South Charleston, housewife and Donald E. Brown, 31, of South Charleston, production.

Brandi R. Cox, 54, of Springfield, teacher and John C. Williams, 51, of Springfield, machinist.