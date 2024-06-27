24CV0479: Adrienne M. Reisinger v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Tecumseh Local School District, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0480: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. David Warner, action for money.

24CV0481: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Tre A. Smith, action for money.

24CV0482: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Anthony Richardson, action for money.

24CV0483: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Taylor Hess, action for money.

24CV0484: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Chasity L. Rollins, action for money.

24CV0485: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Jessica L. Sparks, action for money.

24CV0486: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Joseph C. Moore, action for money.

24CV0487: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Christal Brandenburg, action for money.

24CV0488: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Moncada R. Abbott, action for money.

24CV0489: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc v. Danny Clark, Tasha E. Clark, action for money.

24CV0490: Harley-Davidson Credit Corp., as assignee of Eaglemark Savings Bank v. Sarah Brown, replevin.

24CV0491: Harley-Davidson Credit Corp., as assignee of Eaglemark Savings Bank v. Krystalynn A. Allen-Patterson, replevin.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Amanda M. Sherwood, 33, of Kettering, PTA and Drew S. Thompson, 34, of South Vienna, service worker.

Colin F. Linderman, 19, of Springfield, full time student and Emily J. Strong, 18, of Beavercreek, full time student.

Property transfers:

Philip Hacker to Philip Hacker, 1131 Foxboro Road, Springfield; $60,800.

Caitlin J. and Jacob E. Mershon to Jeniffer Evans, 3208 Glouster St., Springfield; $163,000.

William and Cheryl Shomaker to Kyle Judy, 1223 Vester Ave., Springfield; $105,000.

Tyler Gudorf to Little Grange LLC, 1116 Heard Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

DND Property Management LTD to MH Homes LLC, 916 W. State St., Springfield; $78,800.

Yvonne K. Franzese to Thomas Taber, 1217 Kinsman Ave., Springfield; $0.

Timothy K. Brown to Timothy K. and Tina M. Brown, 718 W. Cedar St., Springfield; $0.

Janet L. Vorst, trustee to David Fillingham, 1978 Westgate Road, Springfield; $220,000.

Caroline M. Stickford to Amber M. and Robert J. Bush III, 1319 N. Plum St., Springfield; $172,000.

Four Mundys Investments LLC to Daniel J. Beekman, 1560 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Four Mundys Investments LLC to Daniel J. Beekman, 2004 Sunset Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Don F. Boyd, 1426 Texas Ave., Springfield; $0.

Amy and Evan Thornton to J2J Investment Properties LLC, 138 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $5,500.

Sharon L. McGrew to Sharon L. McGrew, trustee, 438 Lawnview Ave., Springfield; $0.

Joanne M. Green to Josh A. and Natalie Frieszell, 2502 Dellwood Drive, Springfield; $93,000.

Mark S. Bethel to Jayde Cook and Treyton Wilson, 2434 Kenton St., Springfield; $143,000.

Richard L. and Ardath M. Dellapina to Ardath M. Dellapina, 30 Oakland Court, Springfield; $).

Stelter LLC to Tina L. Dennin, 2621 Zimmerman St., Springfield; $10,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to Vicki L. Lemaster, 2547 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $160,000.

Stewart O. Gatewood II to Mr. Deeds LLC, 1218 Rice St., Springfield; $45,000.

Daniella Straathof to Lindsay N. Fetherolf, 728 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $202,000.

Marcus F. Phillips to Dimce Prculovski, trustee, 1069 Henry St., Springfield; $1,400.

Wells Fargo Bank N A to Vicente Sanchez, 1760 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $18,000.

Donald W. Halen Jr. to Lisa M. and Michael Gray, 1768 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Inspect of Clark County LTD to MH Homes LLC, 937 Avondale Ave., Springfield; $26,300.

Charles J. and Margaret A. Hogan to Nanya Equities LLC, 113-115 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Luis Saucedo to Jo H. Beaver, 1637 Winding Trail, Springfield; $285,000.

William M. and Rose M. McKenzie to Caitlyne Miller, 1314 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

TY Investments LLC to Samuel D. Villanueva, 132 E. Rose St., Springfield; $3,500.

Zion Aikens to Janita Aikens, 622 S. Plum St., Springfield; $0.

Teresa M. Demana to Darren Eichelberger and Patrick Wicker, 724 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $250,000.