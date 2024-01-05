Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Jasmine M. Sheppeard, 22, of Springfield, N/A and Paul D. Baxter, 24, of Springfield, PCS.

Property transfers:

Uri C. Mendez to Hodabia C. Mendez, 2671 Allen Drive, Springfield; $0.

Julie L. and Matthew L. Manion to Lora and Kelly Little, 2140 Hoppes Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Robert Buscemi to Sarah Gray, 25 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield; $0.

Norma J. Hansen to Federal National Mortgage Association, 123 N. Arlington Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jennifer A. and Edward F. Steffanni II to JMOB LLC, 418 N. Burnett Drive, Springfield; $42,000.

Kelly A. Conley to Christopher and Sara Lykins, 1881 Kenwood Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Alvin T. Croucher to Serwin LLC, 353 Linwood Ave., Springfield; $2,000.

Angela G. Penrose to Lisa A. Midkiff, 1568 Sheridan Ave., Springfield; $0.

Angela G. Penrose to Michael D. Midkiff, 1572 Sheridan Ave., Springfield: $0.

James P. and Nancy S. Garringer to Nancy S. Garringer, 1011 Lafayette Ave., Springfield; $0.

Robert M. Easter to David R. Easter, 601 S. Hubert Ave., Springfield; $0.

Lawrence E. and Linda J. Dooley to Diego M. Gallegos, 1610 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $25,000.

