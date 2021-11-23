Current cases:
21CV0342: Fifth Third Bank NA v. Heather J. Koster, Justin M. Koster, action for money.
21CV0343: Doris L. Marcy v. Progressive Specialty Insurance Company, personal injury.
All files are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Glenda Sue Setty, 73, of Springfield, retired and Charles Noe, 79, of Springfield, retired.
Aaryn Victoria Louise Roberts, 21, of Houston, Tex., call representative and Steevenson Persona, 25, of Springfield, associate.
Julia Elizabeth Banzhof, 36, of Springfield, receptionist and Johnathan Brock Hawes, 40, of Springfield, group leader.