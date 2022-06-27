BreakingNews
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
Current cases:

22CV0267: Scott A. Drow and Lisa A. Drow v. Erie Insurance, Melinda K. McClain, William T. McClain, Medical Mutual, UMR Inc., United Health Care LLC, action for money.

22CV0268: Brenda R. Sutherland v. George H. Murphy, Grange Insurance, personal injury.

22CV0269: Notes Rescue LLC and a Wyoming limited liability company v. Federal Nation Mortgage Associations Fannie Mae Attn: Executive Vice President General Counsel Corporate Secretary and authorized agent to accept legal documents designated by Fannie Mae, Harbour Portfolio VIII LP, Inverse Asset Fund LLC, a Texas limited liability partnership its unknown successor and/or assigns, Clark County Treasurer, quiet title.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Shyanne Christine Graves Clark, 24, of New Carlisle, security officer and Steven Allen Hess, 29, of New Carlisle, none.

Patrick Meyer McHugh, 31, of Springfield, software consultant and Kathryn Elizabeth Anderson, 29, of Columbus, physician.

