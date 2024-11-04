24CV0842: Navy Federal Credit Union v. James L. Holtz, Jr., Wilmington Group Inc., breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

David K. Neff, 43, of Springfield, supervisor and Mandi N. Miller, 42, of Springfield, registered nurse.

Aaron N. Seibold, 26, of Springfield, N/A and Brianna K. Wood, 22, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Kevin E. Quiroga, 18, of Springfield, data entry and Elyana B. Gallagher, 18, of Springfield, N/A.

Camille L. Hall, 32, of Springfield, business specialist and Terry L. Buford, 33, of Springfield, manufacturing.

Richard P. Ganion, 50, of New Carlisle, driver and Kiley Jo Quesada, 43, of New Carlisle, accounting assistant.

Brittany E. Harman, 36, of Springfield, business analyst and Derek Z. R. Phillips, 32, of Springfield, warehouse manager.

Property transfers:

Jane I. Sawvel to Jane I. Sawvel, trustee, 9255 New Carlisle; $0.

Tony R. and Jennifer A. Monroe to Taylor Fraley, 214 E. Main St., Medway; $0.

Terance J. Thill to Dawn Krieger, 228 Vine Road, Medway; $186,500.

Stephen K. Hayslip to Mason and Haley Beale, 1723 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $132,000.

Aaron Cox to Aaron and Ashley Cox, 1210 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

Douglas R. Hamilton to William and Sherri Y. Walp Lewis, 1186 Steven Circle Drive, New Carlisle; $159,900.

Angela D. Thuma to Scott W. and Angela D. Muir, 803 Applewood Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

Patrick W. Carine Sr. to David D. and Justin D. Young, 219 Fenwick Drive, New Carlisle; $65,000.

Cedar Brook Properties Funding 1 LLC to Daniel R. Christman Jr., 312 Galewood Drive, New Carlisle; $146,000.

Rounding Third and Headed Home LLC to Glenrose Ventrues LLC, 126-132, 201-207 Orth Drive, New Carlisle; $500,000.

Karen S. and Barry D. Kilburn to Karen S. Kilburn, 503 W. Lincoln St., New Carlisle; $0.

Barbara A. Stewart to Joan Moore, 2045 Manhattan Blvd., Springfield; $162,900.

Scott A. Mathews to Corey T. Willman, 3300 S. Buena Vista Road, South Charleston; $400,000.

Eugenia C. Kumbusky to Paul Kumbusky, 4347 Antioch Drive, Enon $0.

Brandon M. McElwee to Donna R. Fuller, 4577 Green Meadows Drive, Enon; $150,000.

Nicole and Travis Wooten to Nicole Wooten, 5176 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Ashley Montgomery and Shirley Turner to Jeffrey S. and Susan Riley, 71 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $340,000.

Howard P. Garrett to Mark S. and Karen Ross, 3833 Tacoma St., Springfield; $0.

Agnes Patten to Ethan Ford, 4052 Ryland Drive, Springfield; $128,500.

Thomas J. and Cynthia M. Berry to Chasity D. and Kyle B. Whipp, 1930 Pepper Ave., Springfield; $230,000.

Dominick L. Dennis to Dominick L. and Patricia Dennis, 4705 Bosart Road, Springfield; $0.

Rudolph J. and Diane L. Mosketti to Kristopher and Tabatha Rowland, 4417 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $250,000.

Kyle and Julie Poling and Kyle and Julie Poling, 1928 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Daniel E. Williamson and Pamela Temple to Daniel E. Williamson, 1527 Oldham Drive, Springfield; $115,000.

John W. and Mary M. Derr to Mary M. Derr, 5786 Winfield Drive, Springfield; $0.

Dale E. and Juanita R. Carson to Jordan and Sydney Goodfellow, 6936 Fieldbrook Drive, Springfield; $405,000.

Luke R. Hohl to Chad R. and Sarah M. Thiel, 1975 Funderburg Road, New Carlisle; $250,000.

Marc K. Turner to Chad K. Turner, trustee, 2890 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

James R. and Jeffrey B. White to Squaw Rock LLC, 2123-2135 W. First St., Springfield; $0.

Melena S. Prasertsak to Justin G. and Nichole S. Prasertsak, 3642 Redwood Blvd., Springfield; $0.

William M. and Marilyn F. Butler to William M. Butler, 3050 E. Leffel Lane, Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to Jessica Medley and Clinton W. Turner, 190 Meadow Lane, Springfield; $185,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to Juan D. Construction LLC, 409 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $110,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 325 Larchmont Road, Springfield; $0.

Clifford E. and Patricia J. Justice to Patricia J. Justice, 2641 Broadview Drive, Springfield; $0.

Berlin Morgan to Chris Burnham, 328, 348 Lyle Ave., Springfield; $1,000.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Jessica D. Cardenas, 157 Kinnane Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Theline Thelusma and Tipaul Eribon, 219 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield; $284,500.