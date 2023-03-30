BreakingNews
9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

23CV0202: Jamison Gilmore II v. John Logue, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Topre America Corporation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0203: Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Mark Day, John Doe, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Kelli Shake, 38, of Springfield, claims analyst and William Blackburn, 36, of Springfield, upfitter.

David Prall, 40, of Springfield, driver and Renea Villanueva-Flores, 40, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers:

Community Mercy Health Partners to Dustin and Mindy L. Hughes, 1980 Kingsgate Road, Springfield; $186,000.

David A. and Pamela J. Swords to Garry A. Barhorst, 1721 Pinehurst Drive, Springfield; $216,000.

Jerry A. and Shellie L. Delaney to Theodore R. Ford and Wendy L. Shaffer, 1275 Quinlan Court, Springfield; 407,500.

Shanalynn K. Manzke and Daryl J. Bitzan to Kelvin and Celeste Gaskins, 2801 Wellsford Lane, Springfield; $246,900.

Dillon J. Smith to Thomas Patrick Smith, 2913 Avery Circle, Springfield; $135,000.

Patricia L. Brantley to Great Value Rentals LLC, 503 Portage Path, Springfield; $70,000.

Jonathan E. Bishop and Robin L. Jordan to Matthew D. Deal, 1935 Amanda St., Springfield; $129,000.

Kenneth A. Hopper to Kenneth A. and Janet M. Hopper, 1954 Pompano St., Springfield; none.

Nathan L. and Linda M. Robinson to Oliver Bane, 1125 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $75,000.

Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 401 W. High St., Springfield; $3,000.

Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 109 S. Plum St., Springfield; $3,000.

Barbara G. Hart to Buyers LLC, 111 S. Plum St., Springfield; $3,000.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Springfield police officers will wear body cameras
3
Downtown Springfield building closed under emergency order
4
Egg hunt, other Easter events planned in Clark and Champaign counties
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top