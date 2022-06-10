Current cases:
22CV0240: April E. Grigsby v. Consumer Support Services, Inc., Stephanie McCloud, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, notice of appeal/civil.
22CV0241: Mickie Bradshaw As The Administratrix of the estate of John McMullen v. Oakwood Village, Community Mercy Health Partners, punitive and compensatory damages.
22CV0242: Deborah Wix and Robert Wix v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company, breach of contract.
22CV0243: Echo EMR INC and The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. Ohio Edison Company, First Energy Corp., complaint for damages.
All cases are up-to-date.