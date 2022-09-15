Marriage licenses:
Aleshya Finley, 26, of Columbus, manager at grooming salon and Jacob Brewer, 32, of Springfield, military.
Riley Rice, 29, of South Charleston, engagement specialist and Tyler Rice, 27, of South Charleston, busser.
Stella Petroff, 28, of Springfield, dentist and Marius Heersink, 26, of Dothan, AL, physician.
Tera Hawley, 30, of New Carlisle, cash specialist and Mark Frawley, 30, of New Carlisle, machinist.
Jennifer McKenzie, 30, of Springfield, teacher and Christopher Haycox, 36, of Springfield, banker.
