24CV0128: Dayshia P. Bowshier, J.N., a minor, by and through her Natural Mother and Legal Guardian Dayshia P. Bowshier v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Courtney L. Shotts, personal injury.

24CV0129: Dana D.L. Boynton v. Bradley M. Adkins, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0130: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Justin Bates, Minday Gallagher, Mindy Gallagher, action for money.

24CV0131: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Wesley Z. Rogers, action for money.

24CV0132: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Heather A. Roberts, action for money.

24CV0133: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Alaisha Long, action for money.

24CV0134: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Katelin H. Steinberger, action for money.

24CV0135: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Ashley L. Carter, action for money.

24CV0136: Mary A. Hamdy v. Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC, John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0137: Jordan Boone v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Freon Logistics, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Gurjant Singh, personal injury.

24CV0138: Gabriella Morgan v Farmers Group Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Michael J. Taylor, United Healthcare Insurance Co., personal injury.

Marriage licenses:

Dawn E. Waymire, 18, of Eaton, none and Justin D. Layne, 19, of Springfield, Walmart.

Mollie E. Taylor, 22, of New Carlisle, PCT and Cameron M. Sherman, 21, of New Carlisle, aggregate miner.

Heather E. Bowman, 51, of New Carlisle, service and Jay C. Lakins, Jr., 47, of New Carlisle, IT.

Property transfers:

Vivian L. Taylor to Scott Adams and Vician L. Taylor, 6564 Oak Hill Drive, Enon; $24,900.

John W. and Inamaria Roper to John W. Roper, 6256 Manete St., Springfield; $0.

Frederick W. Englefield IV, trustee to Ellen M. Weidauer, 1640 Merrydale Road, Springfield; $133,000.

Melinda and Clayton L. Dearmond to Melinda Dearmond, 4819 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Wesley H. and Jory A. Watson to Thomas and Christina Abfall, 1725 Willow Road, Springfield; $330,100.

Kevin M. and Marilyn L. Kreider to Thomas H. Rose, trustee, 927 Forest Edge Ave., Springfield; $459,900.

Madison G. Huber to Madison G. Huber, 5533 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $0.

Stephen E. and Julie E. Mapes to Deanna and Timothy Harris, 3316 Kappel Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Todd W. Hennigan to Dale and Sandra Maxson, 6150 New Carlisle-St. Paris Road, New Carlisle; $325,000.

Gregory R. Flax, trustee to Kayla Gilbert, 11255 Knoxville Road, Mechanicsburg; $145,000.

Tina M. Powers to Regenia Powers, 3110 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

Marcus S. and Angela J. Williams to Donna Hughes, 418 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $235,000.