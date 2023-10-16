Current cases:

23CV0691: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Dana M. Preston, breach of contract.

23CV0692: Michael Capella v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Hamza’s Mini Mart LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jessica G. Lopez Gutierrez, 26, of New Carlisle, Crocs warehouse and Luis A. Vazquez Ruiz, 25, of New Carlisle, foreman.

Curtis J. Cantrell, 51, of Springfield, diesel mechanic and Amy F. Bell, 51, of Springfield, nurse.

Benjamin L. Cochran, 24, of Medway, Ibew and Lilli A. Glasener, 22, of New Carlisle, supervisor Crocs.

Quinn G. Ferrell, 29, of Springfield, floater/trainer and Megan D. Kirckbride, 27, of Springfield, stay at home mom.

Peterson Nozil, 34, of Springfield and Esther Getan, 30, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Robert L. and Helen Fryer to Robert L. Fryer, 631 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Mitchell Bawell, 1111 Styer Drive, New Carlisle; $201,000.

Daniel Blankenship to Alexandrea W. Barrett, 1143 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; $155,900.

Arnold L. Roles, Jr. to Leslie J. and Arnold L. Roles, Jr., 125 Frayne Drive, New Carlisle; none.

Peter J. and Antonia M. Overholt to Cole T. and Dominica Salisbury, 618 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $108,000.

Terry L. and Sheila R. Toner to Jose C. R. Garcia, 812 Bayberry Drive, New Carlisle; $160,000.

David L. and Gisela T. George to Jose H. Medina, 812 Applewood Drive, New Carlisle; $127,200.

Jackie A. Williams to Masters Property Investments LLC, 1105 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle; $99,800.

Brian and Angela M. Auckerman to Jordan and Hannah Speakman, 5846 Knollwood Road, Springfield; $399,000.