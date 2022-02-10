Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
47 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0052: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PMI v. Michelle R. Harper, Unknown spouse, if any, of Michelle R. Harper, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Victoria Paige Johnson, 27, of Springfield, salesperson/notary public and Karla Marie Neer, 33, of Springfield, none.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office awarded $58,000 grant for recruitment
3
Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5...
4
Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown...
5
Cedarville athletic training student, graduate help Bengals during...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top