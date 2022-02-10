Current cases:
22CV0052: U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2021-PMI v. Michelle R. Harper, Unknown spouse, if any, of Michelle R. Harper, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Victoria Paige Johnson, 27, of Springfield, salesperson/notary public and Karla Marie Neer, 33, of Springfield, none.
