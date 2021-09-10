springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

1 hour ago

Current cases:

21CV0256: Gofur Tatashazge v. Elder Express LLC, Administrator John Logue, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0257: Ronald B. Williams v. Jennifer L. Lathem, Community Insurance Company, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, personal injury.

21CV0258: Aaron P. Greene v. Brittany N. Johnston, Synchrony Bank, Clark County Treasurer, MyCUmortgage LLC, State of Ohio Department of Taxation.

All records are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Sylvia I. Savage to George Hardy, 317 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $30,000

Jeffrey T. and Deborah S. Gemmaka to Katrina Richards, 1000 Langdale Ave., New Carlisle; $160,000

Emily and Marcus Cook to Alayna J. and Kyle A. Snyder Sr., 215 Zimmerman St., New Carlisle; $155,000

Joshua L. Neuhardt to Tiffani and Joshua L. Neuhardt, 3407 Baker Road, Springfield; no fee

John R. Juenger to Michael Juenger, 3489 Turner Dr., Springfield; no fee

Tessa Keplinger to Nathaniel B. Doman and Tessa Keplinger, 5665 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; no fee

Jennifer Ann and Michael Thomas Weller to Michael Thomas Weller, 4107 Buffenbarger Road, Springfield; no fee

Zachary D. Holder to Tiffany Kidd and Joshua David Palmer, 5848 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $253,000

John H. Pollock Jr., to Regina Spencer Pollock, 4414 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee

Dale O. Chiles to Lois Elaine Chiles, 561 N. Buena Vista Road, South Vienna; no fee

Julie Shull to Lori M. and Brandi L. Carpenter, 7828 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $300,000

John and Patricia McTarsney to Ron and Angelica Harkins, 6586 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $310,000

Josh & Maria Homes LLC to Brett W. Halsey and Julie K. Scott, 12333 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; $250,000

Ruth Ann Nickels to Justin A. and Ruth Ann Nickels, 6244 Dolly Varden Road, South Charleston; no fee

Carlynn M. and Randall E. Larkin Jr., to Natalie Michelle and Orion Gonzo Gonzalez, 2618 Lindair Dr., Springfield; $200,000

Gretchen Jeanne Franck to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 2022 Willow Run Cr., Enon; $181,500

James and Cynthia A. Clay Thomas to Robert L. and Lori L. McCullough, 7922 Kings Ridge Cir., Fairborn; $285,000

Federal National Mortgage Association to Joshua Raymond Collins, 6469 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee

