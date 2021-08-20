Cases called included:
21CV0236: Aaron C. Ruf v. September Ends CO. Superior Trim, Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of worker’s comp appeal.
21CV0237: Brian Jordan v. Kenzie Flynn, Todd Flynn, personal injury.
21CV0238: NTL Collegiate STNDT LN TRST 2007-3 A Delaware Statutory Trust v. Matthew Poole, Matthew W. Poole, action for money.
21CV0239: NTL Collegiate STNDT LN TRST 2006-3 A Delaware Statutory Trust v. Matthew Poole, Matthew W. Poole, action for money.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Hannah Marie Whited, 30, of Springfield, senior specialist and Andrew Cole Davis, 27, of Springfield, specialist.
Amie Jeanne Myers, 32, of Springfield, accounting and Adam Michael Roeder, 37, of Springfield, tool maker.
Property transfers:
Adams P. Niepsuj to Morgan Ellen Mumma and Adam P. Niepsuj, 254 S. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Brandon T. Wilson to David R. and Meghan R. Allen, 7984 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $245,000
Peggy L. Welles Trustee to Kathy J. and Richard F. Shultz, 10833 Kendig Road, New Carlisle; $235,900
Ausra and Robert J. Penkal II to Annette Zanko, 1200 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $74,000
Janice E. Sullivan to Joyce and Charles Hamblin, 1247 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $104,000
Jeffery A. Runyon to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 1121 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $95,000
Brandy N. and Troy Rose to Megan Lashea Belvins, 420 E. Carpenter Dr., New Carlisle; $139,000
Teresa M. and Fred L. Pitstick to Brent W. and Lauren C. Parke, 1207 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $94,000
James W. Burrows Trustee Patrick C. Burrowes Trustee, Lower Valley Pike, Medway; no fee
Rodz Bros Construction & Remodeling LLC to Enrique Castro Cervantes, 513 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $255,000
Mark E. Davison to Kyle Leis to Charlotte Jean Wilson, 321 Prentice Dr., New Carlisle; $122,500
Sarah N. Kroener and Adam M. Wisecup to Jack McPeek, 503 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $61,000
Linda and Sherman D. Sanford to Laura C. and William Marker, Adams St., New Carlisle; no fee
Linda and Sherman D. Sanford to William and Laura C. Marker, 207 N. Adams St., New Carlisle; $75,000