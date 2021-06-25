Current cases:
21CV0179: Cynthia Crowe v. Buckeye Health Plan, Tonia Donnini, Family Dollar Stores Inc., Joe Doe Employee(s) 1-10, Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.
Marriage licenses:
Mikenna Sallot, 23, of Springfield, student and Andrew Tincher, 24, of Springfield, teacher.
Lacey Stewart, 29, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Derek Johnson, 30, of Springfield, warehouse associate.
Alexis McClaskie, 22, of South Charleston, banker, and Alexandrew Williams, 23, of South Charleston, production worker.
Property transfers:
Matthew W. and Becky J. Bullock to Michael R. Manning and Mikayla A. Swinkels, 14 Fair Ave., Meday; $152,900
Charles K. and Linda A. Roberts to Morgan Shuttleworth, 956 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $165,000
Clara and Waylord Burchett Trustees to Clara Burchett Trustee, 227 W. Main St., Medway; no fee
John M. Heart to Abdallah Hamza Aldamen, 945 Weinland St., New Carlisle; $130,000
Genesis 7 Properties Limited to Dustin L. Jessup, 1242 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $145,000
Darlene L. Dresher to Kurt Brewer and Kevin L. Martin, 4966 W. National Road, Springfield; $165,000
Laura L. Schmitt to Laura Lee Schmitt Trustee, 4595 W. National Road Rear, Springfield; no fee
Ohio Real Estate Management LTD to Kathleen Donovan, 3348 Scotsdale Dr., Springfield; $145,200