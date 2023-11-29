Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

16 minutes ago
Current cases:

23CV0789: Carrington Mortgage Services v. Clark County Treasurer, Crown Asset Management LLC, Kelvin Henry, Kelvin A. Henry, unknown spouse of Kelvin A. Henry, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, the city of Springfield, United Stated Department of Treasury, United States Department of Treasury Internal Revenue Service, foreclosure.

23CV0790: Brenda Garst v. Bob Evans Farms LLC, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Victor Perez, complaint for damages.

All cases are up-to-date.

