23CV0243: Julie E. McNeal v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0244: LVNV Funding LLC v. Jacob T. Ridenour, breach of contract.

23CV0245: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Morgan E. Allen, Shawn R. Allen, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Morgan E Allen, if any, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Shawn R Allen, if any, foreclosure.

23CV0246: James Auckerman v. Toys for All, LLC, Walmart, Inc., personal injury.

23CV0247: MyUSA Credit Union Inc. v. John H. Jenkins, breach of contract.

23CV0248: Sara L. Saenz v. Aventura at Oakwood Village LLC, John Logue, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0249: McGregor Metal Innisfallen Works, LLC v. Beach Manufacturing Co., complaint for damages.

23CV0250: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, As Trustee of Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A v. Airionne Howard, Te’Onn Barfield, Airionne Chambers, Clark County Treasurer, Chyrie Denise Howard, Shanice R. Howard, To’Onn Howard, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, Unknown Heirs, Fiduciaries, Beneficiaries, Devisees, and Donees of Kevin Howard, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Airionne Howard a/k/a Airionne Chambers, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Chyrie Denise Howard, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Shanice R, Howard, Unknown Spouse, if any, of To’Onn Howard a/k/a Te’Onn Barfield, foreclosure.

23CV0251: Mark Armstrong v. R & A Fields Inc., Andrew Ross, Tiffany Ross, Sarah Spitzer, complaint for damages.

Property transfers:

1159 South Community Development to Rebecca McCurdy, 1299 S. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $135,000.

Chester A. Burns to Autumn M. Truss, 1700 Springmont Ave., Springfield; $46,000.

Timothy L. LaVelle to Elizabeth M. LaVelle, 600 Knickerbocker Ave., Springfield; $0.

MEP Group I LLC to D3 Investing LLC, 1205 W. High St., Springfield; $170,000.

Jackqueline P. Limbacher to Kyle E. Bennett and Athena R. Adams, 1449 Jefferson St., Springfield; $110,000.

HFRE Holdings LLC to Kashkish Inc., 740 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $28,000.

Opportunities for Individual Chance Inc. to April K. Miller, 614 Rubsam St., Springfield; $153,000.

Mark A. and Angela L. Snyder to Angela L. Snyder, 1343 Broadway St., Springfield; $0.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Melissa L. Carroll, 1328 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $37,800.

MEP Group LLC to D3 Investing LLC, 222-224 N. Race St., Springfield; $170,000.

Kelli and William J. Robinson III to Kelli Robinson, 1509 Brookhollow Drive, Springfield; $0.

J. Lawrence Properties LLC to Ronald L. Coberly, 1871-1875 Broadway Ave., Springfield; $150,000.