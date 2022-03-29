springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Marriage licenses:

Rohit Kayvon Nezhad, 30, of Springfield, dentist and Naiha Sharma, 31, of Springfield, RN.

Ashley Montana Black, 22, of Springfield, teacher and Austin Dale Garza, 22, of Springfield, furniture technician.

Property transfers:

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Gregory and Tara Insley, 746 Montgomery Ave., Springfield; no fee

Gonzalo Rodriguez to Paola Rios Ponce, 836 W. Dibert Ave., Springfield; $10,500

Norman R. and Ladonna K. Lowe to MUMMA AAQ LLC, 209 Seever St., Springfield; $41,000

Brenda L. Wheeler to Travis Frock, 30 Snyder St., Springfield; $74,500

Richard L. Yates to Nicholas Hillard, 2728 Dorothy Layne Ave., Springfield; $104,500

