Clark County Clerk of Courts regains online capabilities following malware activity

Cooper said that the county’s IT department has been working around the clock assessing the situation and restoring elements of the county’s network since malware activity was first detected last week.

Clark County commissioners during their informal session on Wednesday. Hasan Karim/Staff

That includes working over the weekend to address the problem.

Tuttle said she noticed public frustration when her office was unable to provide its full services.

She said that included some parties not knowing when hearing dates were for domestic cases as well as her office being unable to determine court costs at the time.

It is still unclear when the county’s network will be fully restored and a timeline as to when servers will go back online has not been established at this time.

Cooper stated that the county’s email server was back online as of Monday afternoon and services such as payroll and 911 communication had not been impacted by the malware activity.

As of Wednesday afternoon, online utility payments, record searches and requests were still being impacted in other departments.

Cooper said the Clark County Utilities Department continued to operate without its utility billing system.

As a result, utility billing will be delayed for the rest of the week and the department will be suspending late fees and shut-offs.

An investigation is being conducted into the source and overall impact of the malware activity.

Cooper did not share information regarding the nature of the malware activity citing the ongoing investigation. He added that county officials are working with third-party cybersecurity consultants as well as members of local law enforcement.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, we’re unable to provide specifics on which servers were affected by the malware activity at this time,” he said.

That also includes how much money this incident will end up costing the county.

Regionally, a cyber attack that involved the Butler County Sheriff’s Office last year ended up costing about $180,000 to fix, with insurance covering about half.