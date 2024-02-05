Clark, Champaign schools to close, provide glasses for April’s solar eclipse

The region will be a part of the path of totality, meaning the moon fully blocking the sun will be able to be seen from those areas. It’s expected the duration of the total solar eclipse would be roughly two to five minutes, depending on location, and is anticipated to start slightly after 3 p.m.

Most county superintendents said they made this decision due to the expected traffic coming to the area and the potential delays. They also said they will provide staff and students with solar eclipse glasses.

The Springfield City School District moved a professional development day from April 19 to be closed on April 8. This change was made for student safety because preschool and elementary student would be released for dismissal at the same time as the eclipse.

The district also bought certified eyewear to send home with students before that date.

“We have taken these measures so that our students can safely enjoy this historic event with their families,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.

Several Springfield buildings are also incorporating the eclipse into their classroom lessons. In March, Horace Mann Elementary will host Daniel Fleisch, a Wittenberg University astronomy professor, who will give a presentation about the eclipse to upper elementary students.

Other schools that closed or moved a professional development day include Global Impact STEM Academy, Greenon, Tecumseh, Northeastern and Southeastern.

In Champaign County districts, Graham Local, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village, Urbana City and Triad Local will also be closed, with most having a virtual professional development day.