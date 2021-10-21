Clark, Champaign law enforcement agencies participate in National Drug Take Back Day

Several local law enforcement agencies are participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 21st annual National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
More than 4,000 drop-off locations — including seven in Clark and Champaign counties — will be available across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the DEA.
Drug Take Back Day allows people to dispose of unneeded medication anonymously and for free. Liquid medication, syringes and sharp objects are not included in the event and cannot be accepted. The day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, the most recorded in a year, according to the DEA.
“The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “What’s worse, criminal drug networks are exploiting the opioid crisis by making and falsely marketing deadly, fake pills as legitimate prescriptions, which are now flooding U.S. communities. One thing is clear: prevention starts at home. I urge Americans to do their part to prevent prescription pill misuse: simply take your unneeded medications to a local collection site. It’s simple, free, anonymous, and it can save a life.”
Here are some of the local law enforcement agencies participating in Drug Take Back Day and where you can dispose of medication:
Clark County Sheriff’s Office:
- Springview Building: 3130 Main Street, Springfield
- Tecumseh High School: 10000 W. National Road, New Carlisle
Enon Police Department:
- Village of Enon Police Department: 363 E. Main St., Enon
Springfield Police Division:
- Police Substation: 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. (State Street), Springfield
Mechanicsburg Police Department:
- Village of Mechanicsburg Government Office: 18 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg
Urbana Police Department:
- Municipal Building: 205 S. Main St., Urbana
- Kroger: 1637 E. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana