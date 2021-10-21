Clark, Champaign law enforcement agencies participate in National Drug Take Back Day

More than 4,000 drop-off locations — including seven in Clark and Champaign counties — will be available across the country from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the DEA.

Drug Take Back Day allows people to dispose of unneeded medication anonymously and for free. Liquid medication, syringes and sharp objects are not included in the event and cannot be accepted. The day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse.