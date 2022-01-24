City officials honor Springfield football team, proclaim ‘Wildcats Day’

The Springfield High School football team was honored by city officials this week who proclaimed Jan. 18 “Springfield Wildcats Football Team Day”.
Members and coaches were honored by Mayor Warren Copeland and Springfield City Commission members for their accomplishments during the 2021 football season.
The team finished with a record of 13-2 and made it to the state championship game, the farthest any team has advanced in the state playoffs in school history.
“It was such a beautiful moment to see our city come together to support these young men,” Copeland said. “I will never forget sending the team off to Canton while standing in front of The Dome, among a sea of Springfieldians. That day, we were all Wildcats. This team will always hold a very special place in our hearts for the unity they instilled in all of us.”
During this week’s commission meeting, Copeland proclaimed Jan. 18, 2022, as “Springfield Wildcats Football Team Day.” Head coach Maurice Douglass, several assistant coaches and over two dozen team members accepted the award.
“This is a fantastic way to cap off a history-making season,” Superintendent Bob Hill said. “The road to the state championship game was one for the books. Even though the outcome was not what we had hoped for, this team should hold their heads high for the pride they brought to our school district and the city as a whole.”
