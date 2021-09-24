City of New Carlisle fall clean-up day set for Saturday

The clean-up day event, sponsored by the City of New Carlisle, the Clark County Combined Health District and the Clark County Solid Waste District, is open to residents of New Carlisle, and those hoping to dispose of unwanted items will be asked to show proof of city residency, New Carlisle Public Service Director Howard Kitko confirmed with the News-Sun.

The event will last until 11 a.m. or until dumpsters are full. Items left after the program ends will be considered illegal dumping.