City of New Carlisle fall clean-up day set for Saturday

The City of New Carlisle will host a fall clean-up event on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at the former Westlake Elementary school site, located at 621 Walsh Drive in New Carlisle.
The clean-up day event, sponsored by the City of New Carlisle, the Clark County Combined Health District and the Clark County Solid Waste District, is open to residents of New Carlisle, and those hoping to dispose of unwanted items will be asked to show proof of city residency, New Carlisle Public Service Director Howard Kitko confirmed with the News-Sun.
The event will last until 11 a.m. or until dumpsters are full. Items left after the program ends will be considered illegal dumping.
Residents can dispose of up to 10 tires, with each tire being accepted for $2 each, and $5 each if the tire is on rims. No farm vehicle tires will be accepted, Kitko said.
Appliances, hazardous waste (pesticides, paint and oil, to name a few), yard waste, regular bagged trash and batteries will not be accepted. Items that contain mercury will be accepted, but should be double-bagged.