City funds men’s homeless shelter through winter as nonprofit continues raising money

The Springfield City Commission Tuesday approved up to $67,500 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to cover expenses for January and February.

Assistant Mayor Dave Estrop said he was pleased with city staff’s work to find funding during a time where funds are tighter.

“I just want to commend the staff for working so hard to find these dollars in what we clearly know is a really tight budget atmosphere,” Estrop said. “But these are some of our most in need citizens of this community, and I’m pleased that we have found a way to provide for them.”

Sheltered Inc. Board President Ross McGregor said during the meeting the funds are “desperately needed” to shelter individuals and families during the coldest months of the year. He said the men’s shelter will stay open through March with the funds and could go longer as the nonprofit continues working to raise more funds.

“Obviously, the long-term viability of the shelter is another issue. We’re working on that as well,” McGregor said during the meeting. “Not only are we facing the unnecessary headwinds that are against us right now, but we’re also exploring other opportunities and scenarios that could collaboratively help keep a shelter available in the long term.”

Sheltered Inc. has seen financial turmoil over the last two years after it lost a portion of its county administered funds meant to be used for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) services, which provide work support and other services to low-income families.

Last year, Clark County filed a civil lawsuit against Sheltered Inc. for breach of contract and is seeking reimbursement of more than $500,000. This lawsuit stems from a county allegation that the nonprofit mismanaged funds meant for TANF or PRC services.

The lawsuit alleges that Sheltered Inc. did not provide proper documentation for reimbursements and submitted invoices for expenses not allowed under the program, including staff salaries, utilities, rent, insurance, office supplies, gasoline, facility maintenance/repairs, contracted personnel, hotels, gas cards, bus passes, meals and birth records.

The issues were reportedly found through a state audit of the Department of Job and Family Services.

Sheltered Inc. has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Sheltered Inc. last year saw 64% of its clients placed into permanent housing, which is 24% higher than the state average of 40%, McGregor said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, resident Lisa Brandon brought up concerns related to the recent clearing of a homeless encampment. She said encampment residents had not been warned prior to the “icy raid.”

“It was a secret ambush. It was callous and cowardice to say the least,” said Brandon, who experienced homelessness previously. She urged a focus on dignity.

Logan Cobbs, director of Community Development in Springfield, said her office’s focus “remains central on people.”

She said encampment residents were given 30 days notice of the planned closure and offered resources, some of which were denied. These include Sheltered Inc.’s shelters and the warming center at the Salvation Army.

The city received numerous complaints about the encampment, which Cobbs said presents not only appearance concerns, but also dangers related to health and safety. This includes improper waste disposal.

“Our goal is never to move forward with enforcement for enforcement’s sake, but for safer conditions and healthier outcomes and meaningful support for those that needed them most,” Cobbs said.