City again urges residents, businesses to clear snow, ice

“Sidewalks are part of our transportation network,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “When they aren’t cleared, kids walking to school and neighbors walking to work or the store are pushed into the roadway. That is unacceptable and dangerous. If you own or occupy property along a sidewalk, clearing it is your responsibility—please do it today.”

The city has been lenient thus far but encouraged property owners to clear snow and ice now with snow and ice sticking around due to frequent snowfall and cold temperatures.

“Staying current with snow removal throughout this unusually active winter helps prevent hazards from compounding over time,” the city said. “Please shovel a clear, walkable path the full width of the sidewalk (or as wide as practical) including around curb ramps and corners.”

Failure to clear the sidewalk around owned property could lead to a minor misdemeanor charge.