City again urges residents, businesses to clear snow, ice

City of Springfield snow plows double team Lagonda Avenue Friday morning, Feb. 6, 2026. CONTRIBUTED / BUCK CREEK PHOTOGRAPHY

Credit: Buck Creek Photography

Credit: Buck Creek Photography

City of Springfield snow plows double team Lagonda Avenue Friday morning, Feb. 6, 2026. CONTRIBUTED / BUCK CREEK PHOTOGRAPHY
News
By
1 hour ago
X

The city of Springfield is urging residents and businesses to clear snow and ice after large snowfall last month was joined by more flurries Friday.

Under Springfield’s codified ordinances, snow and ice must be cleared from sidewalks by 10 a.m. the day following accumulation by all residential, commercial, occupied and unimproved properties, unless a specific area has been formally exempted by the city, according to a city release.

“Sidewalks are part of our transportation network,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “When they aren’t cleared, kids walking to school and neighbors walking to work or the store are pushed into the roadway. That is unacceptable and dangerous. If you own or occupy property along a sidewalk, clearing it is your responsibility—please do it today.”

The city has been lenient thus far but encouraged property owners to clear snow and ice now with snow and ice sticking around due to frequent snowfall and cold temperatures.

“Staying current with snow removal throughout this unusually active winter helps prevent hazards from compounding over time,” the city said. “Please shovel a clear, walkable path the full width of the sidewalk (or as wide as practical) including around curb ramps and corners.”

Failure to clear the sidewalk around owned property could lead to a minor misdemeanor charge.

In Other News
1
90 single-family home lot split at Melody Parks development approved
2
United Senior Services suspends meals, activities at New Carlisle...
3
Clark County sheriff says deputies to ‘maintain the peace’ as TPS ends...
4
Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS
5
Wittenberg combines financial aid, admissions into single office

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.