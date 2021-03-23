Citizens Against Mining in Mad River Twp. to hold virtual public meeting

The meeting, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., is in regard to “updating community members on the quarry fight and answer questions,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. The meeting will feature Springfield attorney Paul Kavangh as a guest speaker.

Citizens Against Mining in Mad River Twp. was formed about four years ago in opposition to Enon Sand & Gravel’s proposed limestone mine in southern Mad River Twp.