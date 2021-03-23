X

Citizens Against Mining in Mad River Twp. to hold virtual public meeting

Citizens Against Mining is a group of residents against the proposed gravel pit in Enon.
By Riley Newton

The Citizens Against Mining in Mad River Twp. will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday.

The meeting, which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., is in regard to “updating community members on the quarry fight and answer questions,” according to a post on the group’s Facebook page. The meeting will feature Springfield attorney Paul Kavangh as a guest speaker.

Citizens Against Mining in Mad River Twp. was formed about four years ago in opposition to Enon Sand & Gravel’s proposed limestone mine in southern Mad River Twp.

At that time, the group claimed the company must have a permit before mining on the land because it zoned for agricultural use. Enon Sand & Gravel claimed mining was grandfathered into the zoning.

As a result of the spat, the company sued Clark County in 2017 to get a designation to mine. The county settled with the company out of court in 2018.

“It has been nearly four years since Citizens Against Mining organized to fight Enon Sand and Gravel’s deep limestone quarry in Mad River Township. There wasn’t much to report in 2020 but the fight isn’t over,” a post on the group’s Facebook said.

To attend the meeting, follow the following Zoom link: http://bit.ly/CAMupdate2021

