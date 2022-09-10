Church activities this week in Springfield

10 a.m. High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Springfield, in person church service; Pastor Cynthia Atwater. Church service also available online at https://www.highstreetunited.org/sermons.html. Updates on Website, Face Book and through the Church office at 937-322-2527.

10 a.m. Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will gather for worship both in person and on Face Book. In the coming days the Caregivers Support Group will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday; the Walking Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday; and the Bible Study will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

10 a.m. First Baptist Church of Springfield is worshipping in church at 638 South Fountain Ave. with social distancing and CDC guidelines being observed. The Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost is celebrated with a message presented by Pastor Adam Banks. Lay leader will be JoEtta Cooper. Special music will be provided by Maurice Kipimo. Joyce Webb will lead the singing of the hymns. The service is also available on-line live at 10 a.m. through the church website www.firstbaptistspringfield.org, or any time thereafter. 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school will be held. Also at 11 a.m., the Adult Forum will meet for a discussion of Creation Justice as First Baptist Church has elected to be a Creation Justice Congregation. First Baptist is a diverse congregation that reflects the population of Springfield. More information about the church and its activities can be seen on its Face Book page and its website.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

5:30 p.m. Central Community Kitchen at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St., Springfield. Serving warm meals indoors from 5:30-6:30 p.m. For more information, call Central Community Center at 937-323-7597 the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

1:30 p.m. Central Community Center / Living Waters Ministry at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St., Springfield. Shower Ministry from 1:30-3:30 p.m. For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

6 p.m. First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave., Bible Study is not meeting for the summer.

Sunday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. First Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming Sunday at 638 South Fountain Ave. Former members, friends, and relatives are invited to return to meet and greet one another. An invitation also goes out to others who have not found a church home and feel drawn to a church that is welcoming to all without exception. 4 p.m. there will be a picnic at Snyder Park by the Sprayground.