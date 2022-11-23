Christmas tree farms ready for Clark County families

Trees: The cut-your-own field is full of Canaan firs and the pre-cut trees include Fraser fir, Scotch pine, Douglas fir and Concolor fir.

Extras: Gift shop offering unique vintage items. Holiday photo shoots available with the farm photographer. Visit the farm’s alpacas and don’t forget the hot cocoa bombs.

Hours: Visit website or Facebook for updated hours.

More info: Visit www.greeneacreschristmastreefarm.com or call 937-849-1486.

Pat’s Christmas Tree Farm

Location: 520 Whaley Road, New Carlisle

Trees: Canaan and Fraser firs in the cut-your-own field, most cost $80, including shaking

Extras: Handmade wreaths and grave blankets available.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

More info: Visit https://patstrees.com or call 937-344-0008.

GREENE COUNTY

Country Charm Tree Farm

Location: 348 Timothy Lane, Xenia

Trees: The family owned-and-operated tree farm offers a wide variety of cut-your-own and pre-cut trees. Cut-your-own fir, spruce and pine are $11 per foot. Pre-cut pricing varies by type of tree. Tree shaking and baling is included.

Extras: Handmade wreaths, swags and grave blankets and complimentary cookies and hot chocolate.

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 2-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

More info: Visit www.countrycharmtrees.com or call 937-352-6240.

Carl & Dorothy Young’s Christmas Trees

Location: 4968 U.S. 68 North, Yellow Springs

Trees: The Yellow Springs farm has more than 27,000 trees including Canaan fir, white pine, Norway spruce, and Scotch pine. Reservations required for all Christmas tree customers this year. Cut-your-own trees start at $75.

Extras: Will shake, wrap and load trees. Complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn available in the gift shop.

Hours: By reservation only

More info: Visit www.youngschristmastreefarm.com or call 937-708-6828.

Spring Valley Tree Farm

Location: 2462 Cook Road, Spring Valley

Trees: Canaan firs are the farm’s most popular tree, but some Norway and white spruce trees are also available for cutting. Pre-cut trees, living trees and small potted trees are also available. Reservations required.

Extras: Wreaths, decorated and undecorated, available.

Hours: By reservation only

More info: Visit www.springvalleytreefarmllc.com or call 937-429-1717.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A. Brown & Sons Nursery

Location: 7701 Salem Ave., Clayton

Trees: Cut-your-own Canaan fir, white pine and Norway spruce – most in the 6-to-8-foot range – for $79. Huge selection of large, pre-cut Ohio grown trees – 10-to-13-foot range – prices vary by variety.

Extras: Wreaths and fresh roping available

Hours: Cut-your-own – Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Cut Christmas tree lot – Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

More info: Visit https://brownsnursery.com/ or call 937-836-6445.

Red Barn Tree Farm

Location: 990 Soldiers Home Road, Miamisburg

Trees: Owners Paul Andrix and Allegra Ray have planted more than 3,200 trees since purchasing the farm two years ago but, due to current low field stock, the Miamisburg farm is going to offer pre-cut blue spruce trees from another tree farm this year.

Extras: Garland, wreaths and Christmas crafts available.

Hours: Weekends only, 10 a.m. until dusk

More info: Visit Red Barn Tree Farm on Facebook or call 937-367-4508.

WARREN COUNTY

Big Tree Plantation

Location: 2544 South Waynesville Road, Morrow

Trees: Canaan firs are the No. 1 selling cut-your own tree at the Morrow farm with prices starting at $70, increasing with tree height - some up to 18 feet. Pre-cut tree varieties include Fraser and balsam fir, white pine, blue and Black Hills spruce. Live trees are also available.

Extras: Christmas Gift Barn includes decorations, wreaths, and unique gifts. The Little Tree Kids Shop has reasonably priced gifts for young shoppers.

Hours: For complete list of daily hours for field cutting, tree barn, gift barn and cafe, visit https://bigtreeplantation.com.

More info: Visit the website or call 513-836-0975.

Berninger Christmas Trees and Wreaths

Location: 1220 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Trees: For more than a half century, the family-owned business has offered cut-your-own and pre-cut Christmas trees including Scotch pins, white pines and Canaan firs.

Extras: Hand-crafted wreaths and pine and cedar garland available.

Hours: Open Nov. 25-Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (weather permitting)

More info: Visit Berninger Trees and Wreaths on Facebook for up-to-date hours or call 513-882-4441.

BUTLER COUNTY

John T. Nieman Nursery

Location: 3215 New London Road, Hamilton

Trees: The family-run nursery for four generations grows more than 60,000 trees on the 125-acre farm including blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine, Leland cypress and Canaan fir. Check nursery website for full pricing guide.

Extras: The Christmas Barn has wreaths, swags, roping and arrangements as well as complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Hours: Through December 23, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (field closes at dark but pre-cut lot is lit).

More info: Visit www.johnniemannursery.com or call 513-738-1012.