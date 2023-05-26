Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during sentencing that although her role was not as violent or significant as others, Watkins inspired others to invade the Capitol and was more than a “foot soldier.” He said her comments immediately after the riot were celebratory rather than remorseful, though he appreciated her comments during sentencing.

During the trial, Watkins, who ran the now-closed Jolly Roger bar in Woodstock, surprised the judge and legal experts by testifying on her own behalf Nov. 16.

Watkins, a transgender woman, told jurors about struggles with her gender identity since childhood. She said she kept it from her parents for years and tried to keep it secret during her time in the U.S. Army.

Watkins went AWOL after a fellow soldier found her computer search history that included transgender support groups, and she eventually received a less-than honorable discharge.

Watkins testified it was a “really stupid” decision to storm the Capitol. She said she was no longer proud of what she did that day, but also said she never intended to interfere with the election certification and never heard any commands for her and other Oath Keepers to enter the building.

During her sentencing, Watkins referred to herself as “just another idiot running around the Capitol.”

Video and audio of her and others going up the steps and in the Capitol were presented to jurors during the trial.

Watkins, on the stand, essentially admitted to one of her charges, interfering with official police duties.

“I want to say I’m sorry to you,” she said to jurors, “but I’d rather say I’m sorry to Christopher Owens, the police officer who was here.”

Watkins said Owens was on the other side of the line, protecting officers and the Capitol “from my dumb ass.” At her sentencing hearing, Watkins said she wished the officer was there so she could apologize to him in person.