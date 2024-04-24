Champaign County Pet of the Week

Tinsel and her siblings came in with their momma when they were less than a week old. They went to a wonderful foster home where they were showered with love and attention. They are weaned (and momma is spayed) and back at the shelter now looking for their forever home. They’re incredibly sweet and would be wonderful additions to any family. Be prepared to play, because that’s their favorite hobby. The rest of her litter has all been adopted, but sweet Tinsel is still looking for her permanent home. Come visit her at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

