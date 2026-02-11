Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Finch. My brothers and I were living with a lady who had way too many cats. One day, superheroes swooped in. They weren’t wearing capes, but they were real heroes to us. They brought us to this new place called Paws Animal Shelter. It’s very nice here, and they’re taking great care of us. I’ve got lots of food, toys, and my brothers to play with. But, I heard there’s something even better out there - a ‘forever home.’ I don’t know what that means, but it sounds exciting. I promise to be the best kitten ever if you choose me. I’m ready to be your superhero. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED