Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
33 minutes ago

Nobel is a 1-year-old gray and white tabby. Nobel came to PAWS with her four kittens who are all grown now. She has been spayed and is now looking for a home of her own. Nobel is a really sweet kitty who gets along with the other cats and will likely do well in just about any home. Come visit her in the Catacabana room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

