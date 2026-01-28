Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Jet. I’m a little on the shy side, but don’t let that fool you. I have a heart full of love to give. I’m a gentle soul, who enjoys quiet moments and soft voices. I’m friendly too, once I get to know you. I might need a little time to warm up, but once I do, I promise to be your best friend. I’m not one for loud noises or sudden movements, but I am one for cuddles and companionship. I’m looking for a home where I can feel safe and loved. I have so much love to give, and all I want is to share it with you. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED