Hello, I’m Beau. My brother Cheese and I found ourselves here in Paws Animal Shelter, a bit scared but hopeful. Underneath my timid exterior, I’m a sweet, affectionate feline who loves to be petted. Cheese and I have been through a lot together as our previous owner died suddenly in an accident and we’re looking for a loving home where we can feel safe and loved. Adopting me means gaining a companion who will cherish your gentle touch and quiet moments. With patience, love, and a bit of time, I’ll show you just how much joy a shy cat like me can bring. I’m bonded with Cheese, so we need to be adopted together. Come visit us at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
Champaign County Pet of the Week
X
In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Mrs. Claus’ Coffee Crawl to benefit Warder Literacy Center, which is...
3
Springfield native Marsha Dietlein’s new Christmas movie to premiere...
4
Springfield students to return Tuesday after school canceled for no...
5
What’s happening this week: Theatre auditions, tree lighting, history...