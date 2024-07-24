Champaign County Pet of the Week

Lala and her three siblings were found with their mom, Dandee, in an alley in Springfield when they were just two and a half weeks old. A resident in the area brought momma and babies to Paws Animal Shelter so they could be cared for. They went into foster care right away, so the kittens could be properly socialized and so Dandee would have the support she needed. You’ll want to adopt at least two of them so they’ll have a playmate to keep them out of trouble. Come visit them at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED