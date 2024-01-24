Champaign County Pet of the Week

Nobel was found as a stray in Mechanicsburg, and was being fed by someone for a year. As an unspayed female she naturally became pregnant and gave birth to four kittens (Pooh Bear, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger). When the kittens were 4-months-old, Nobel and the kittens were surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter. The kittens are in the Cattitude room, one of our kitten rooms at the shelter. They are all playful, and love to wrestle with one another. They’re ready to be adopted, so stop by and meet these sweet little kittens. Put in an application to adopt one of these little guys and hopefully one of their siblings to keep him company. If you submit an inquiry via Petfinder for more information, include your telephone number for a more-timely response. Come visit them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED