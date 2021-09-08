Champaign County Pet of the Week

Maverick is a handsome 6-month-old male kitten who will require some TLC. He is up to date on his vaccines and has been tested and neutered. Maverick has three brothers and a sister who are all hoping to find a fur-ever home that understands sometimes a kitten has to take a little extra time to trust humans - then all will be wonderful. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED