springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Maverick is a handsome 6-month-old male kitten who will require some TLC. He is up to date on his vaccines and has been tested and neutered. Maverick has three brothers and a sister who are all hoping to find a fur-ever home that understands sometimes a kitten has to take a little extra time to trust humans - then all will be wonderful. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Maverick is a handsome 6-month-old male kitten who will require some TLC. He is up to date on his vaccines and has been tested and neutered. Maverick has three brothers and a sister who are all hoping to find a fur-ever home that understands sometimes a kitten has to take a little extra time to trust humans - then all will be wonderful. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

News
By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago

Maverick is a handsome 6-month-old male kitten who will require some TLC. He is up to date on his vaccines and has been tested and neutered. Maverick has three brothers and a sister who are all hoping to find a fur-ever home that understands sometimes a kitten has to take a little extra time to trust humans - then all will be wonderful. Come meet him today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Bond $25K for man in Springfield abduction, police pursuit
3
Greenon holds first day of school in new K-12 building
4
Northeastern’s new district-level student advisory team meets for first
5
Springfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top