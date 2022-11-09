BreakingNews
Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
32 minutes ago

Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old, white with tiger markings. Lilly is already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

