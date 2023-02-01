Champaign County Pet of the Week

May is a beautiful young spayed female orange and white. She was one of last summer’s kittens that were taken in by Champaign County’s trap-neuter-return group. May lived in a foster home up until now and she is so nice. She is in our Catacabana Room at PAWS and is hoping to find a fur-ever home. Come meet this sweet girl at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED