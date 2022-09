Combined Shape Caption

Pebbles is a sweet 10-month-old spayed female. She is a little on the quiet side compared to her brothers Bam Bam and Dion, but she does love to play and snuggle too. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED