Champaign County Pet of the Week

Charity is a 5-year-old female short-haired gray tabby who has been at PAWS since she was a young mother. She is shy but very sweet and is looking for her forever family. She has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. Consider adding Charity to your life. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

