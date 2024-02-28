Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Ted! Ted and his sister Butterscotch were strays in DeGraff when just little kittens. Someone fed them for several months but then decided they couldn’t keep them, so they came to Paws Animal Shelter to be cared for until they find a forever home. They were a little scared at first, but they started coming out fairly quickly. Ted and Butterscotch are in a room with a lot of nice kitten friends, so that always helps with their adjustment. They both really like attention and would be wonderful additions to just about any family. Come visit them at the Paws Animal Shelter is at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED